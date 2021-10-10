Identities released for women found dead in Schenectady

UPDATE: Schenectady police Monday released the identities of the two deceased women. The woman in her 40s has been identified as Alonda Maisonette, of Schenectady, and the woman in her 50s has been identified as Rudine Jones, of Schenectady.

Police say an autopsy was completed Sunday and detectives are awaiting a toxicology report. There were no signs of trauma and the Schenectady Fire Department and National Grid tested the apartment for carbon monoxide and radiation with negative results, according to police.

Detectives are still actively investigating the incident.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday, the bodies of two women were found dead in the new apartments of Yates Village, police say.

According to police, officers from the Schenectady Police Department and Schenectady Fire Department responded to the new apartments at Yates Village for a report of two women down inside an apartment.

Upon arrival, two women were reportedly found and announced dead on scene. The call was received from a family member of one of the deceased. One woman was in her 50s while the other was in her 40s, according to police.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday. The women’s names are being withheld and the investigation is ongoing and developing at this time.