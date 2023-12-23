NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna Police Department reports the deaths of two individuals in the early morning hours of Saturday. They said that a vehicle crashed into a tree on Saint David’s Lane near Morgan Avenue.

Firefighters from Niskayuna Fire District No. 1 and officers from the Niskayuna Police Department headed to the scene at around 4:39 a.m. on December 23. The vehicle was on fire when they got there, and responders determined that both people inside were dead. Neither of their identities have been released by police.

The circumstances leave it unclear whether the pair died in the crash or in the fire. Niskayuna Police and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. They want anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at (518) 630-0911.