SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Schenectady men have been arrested in connection to the reported homicide on Sunday morning. Kevin M. Dingle, 33, and Jeffery J. Bashaw, 54, were taken into custody shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Schenectady Police responded to reports of shots fired on State Street at around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday. Officers located a 42-year-old with gunshot wounds on the second floor of a building. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police have identified the victim as Leroy A. Chisom.

Police investigations identified an apartment on Crane Street as a location of interest. Law enforcement confirmed the two suspects were inside and set up a perimeter. After several hours, Dingle and Bashaw eventually surrendered to negotiators.

Both suspects were sent to Schenectady County Jail on a pre-arraignment hold. They were both charged with second-degree murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

New York State Police assisted the Schenectady Police Department in their investigation.