SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Lottery announced that two $100,000 Powerball Powerplay winning tickets were sold at Cold Spring Fuel and Food on Hamburg Street in Schenectady on Monday. The winning tickets each have four matching numbers and the Powerball.

A third prize-winning Powerplay ticket, worth $100,000, was purchased at the Thornwood Shell Station on Marble Avenue in the Bronx. For the June 20 drawing, the winning numbers were 3-44-61-63-69 and the Powerball was 13.

The jackpot is now an estimated $312 million for the drawing to be held on Wednesday, June 21. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.



