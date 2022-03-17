GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation has taken new action to prevent trucks from crashing into a local railroad bridge. The Glenville Rail Bridge on Glenridge Road in Glenville has been the site of numerous accidents despite several signs indicating the low clearance.

The DOT announced an action plan earlier this year, including a proposal for a turnaround area. But that wasn’t expected to be built this year, until now.

It is now expected to be finished by the end of 2022.