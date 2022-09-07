SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Find Alice in Wonderland before its too late! CluedUpp is bringing its creative outdoor experiences to the local area.

On Saturday, October 1, ClueUpp brings its immersive outdoor escape-room style experience to Schenectady. This experience encapsulates the well-known Alice and Wonderland story. Players are taken on an adventure as they solve clues, complete challenges and compete against hundreds of other teams at the event. The clues are sent to players via their phones where they receive puzzles and challenges that they need to do in the real world.

There are also prizes that can be won during this event. Fastest team, Best Fancy Dress, Best Team Picture, Best Team Name, Best Mini Player (under 16s prize) and Best Dog Photo. The exact starting point of the event will be uncovered two weeks before October 1, though it will be in a easy central location.

Teams only need to book one ticket to play and each ticket admits six payers. One ticket for six players is $80, but you can get 50% off your first CluedUpp event today using code TAKE50 at checkout. Kids under 16 can play for free. Tickets are limited for this event. The event is available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 1 and lasts around two to three hours. Teams are encouraged to dress up and celebrate the madness!