GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Trustco Bank, which has nearly 150 branches throughout its service area, announced Monday the launch of its Home Town Commitment Pledge, a new employee incentive program that will raise an average of $12,500 annually for regional charities. The program will give new hires the opportunity to select a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization for which Trustco Bank will make a donation on their behalf.

To encourage donations, Trustco Bank has identified regional organizations that align with its mission as a hometown bank for new hires to choose from. If a new hire already has a relationship with a nonprofit, they can select that group as the recipient of the donation.

“As people join the workforce, studies have shown that social impact is one of their top priorities when selecting an employer. Being socially responsible and giving back to our community is a cornerstone of our institution, which made the Home Town Commitment Pledge program a perfect fit,” said Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President, and CEO of Trustco Bank. “We are thrilled to continue to support organizations that are making a huge difference in our local communities, and honored to help our new team members make an impact in the hometown they love.”

There are currently open positions for branch personnel and internal departments throughout the banks’ service area. For a complete list of open positions, visit Trustco Bank’s website.