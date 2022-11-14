SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian, actor, and television host Trevor Noah will be coming to Proctor’s Theatre in 2023, as part of his “Off The Record” tour. Noah is set to be at Proctor’s on May 19, 2023, with the tour itself kicking off in Atlanta on January 20, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. local time on Live Nation‘s website.

2022 is reportedly Noah’s last season hosting “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, which he began hosting back in 2015. Noah has won many awards for his work in show business, including “outstanding writing in a comedy series” at the 2019 NAACP Image awards, and he’s also been nominated 11 times for a Primetime Emmy Award. He was recognized by the Emmys in 2017 for the “outstanding short form variety series” for his work on “The Daily Show- Between The Scenes.” He also served as the host of the Grammys in 2021 and 2022.

Noah is a New York Times bestseller, with his book “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.” Noah has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials, including his new and upcoming “I Wish You Would,” for Netflix.

The “Off The Record” Tour is produced by Live Nation. The tour is slated to last all of 2023, with the last show being December 3, 2023 in San Francisco.