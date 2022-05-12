SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Traffic patterns in Schenectady and Niskayuna will be altered on Saturday, May 14 for the Pedal-Paddle-Run Triathlon. The event will start at Aqueduct Park in Niskayuna and participants will run and bike on Aqueduct Road/Van Vranken Avenue and the Mohawk-Hudson Bike Path and paddle on the Mohawk River.

“We are excited to once again host our unique Pedal-Paddle-Run triathlon after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Schenectady County Legislator Cathy Gatta, Chair of the Tourism, Arts, and Special Events Committee. “The safety of our participants is our priority, so we ask drivers in the area to be extra vigilant of bicyclists and runners during the event.”

Officials said Aqueduct Road from Balltown Road until the Maxon Road Extension will be closed to all

vehicle traffic between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday. Traffic will be rerouted at Maxon Road and Van Vranken Avenue as well as on Balltown Road and Aqueduct Road by police.

Local traffic

Local traffic on North End Drive, Sara Court, Saint Jean Place, and Anthony Street will be rerouted toward Technology Drive and only allowed to cross the route at the flagger’s discretion.

Local traffic on South Ravine Road, North Ravine Road, and Napa Court will be rerouted to Banker Avenue.

Local traffic on Hillside Avenue will be rerouted to Wood Avenue via Avenue A.

Drivers should be aware that bicyclists and runners will be using town and city streets. Motorists should use extreme caution while driving.

The Pedal-Paddle-Run Triathlon is a timed event that includes about seven miles of biking, two miles of kayaking/canoeing, and a 5k run. Participants must be 16 or older and can compete as individuals or as part of a relay team.

Online registration for the triathlon is closed. Same-day registration is available from 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. on May 14 at Aqueduct Park. Registration is $30 per participant. Cash or checks will be accepted.