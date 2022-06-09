GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glenville Police officials say Maple Avenue between Alplaus Avenue and Glenridge Road has been closed after a tractor-trailer crash. The big rig ran into a bridge on Maple Avenue, a crash that officials believe will take several hours to clear up.

The incident was first reported to NEWS10 around 6:40 a.m. Thursday. Seek alternate routes if possible for your morning commute.

As always, you can check out our traffic page for the latest trends across the Capital Region.