DELANSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Back Barn Brewing Company in Delanson announced they will be hosting their annual “Toys for Pawz” benefit. The event is scheduled for December 9.

The benefit will support the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, who will be collecting pet items and donations at the event. The celebration will feature several raffles, food offered by Buena Comida and live music by North Allen Duo, with a portion of the evening’s beverage sales going toward helping the shelter.

Toys for Pawz will also host NEWS10’s own Steve Caporizzo as their special guest. The event is set to run from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Back Barn Brewing Company is located at 7082 Western Turnpike. The benefit is free to attend and open to the public.