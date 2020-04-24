Town of Rotterdam employees rescue 8 ducklings from storm drain

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After noticing a duck lingering near a storm drain for two days, a Rotterdam family with the help of two Town of Rotterdam employees helped rescue 8 ducklings trapped underneath.

As soon as Nick and Jodi Vaccaro saw the baby ducks were need in of help, they looked for assistance.

Luckily, two Town of Rotterdam employees from the Water Department were in the right place at the right time.

Matt Lupi and Michael Colarossi immediately jumping in to rescue the baby ducks and reunite them with their mom. They were amazed to find 8 ducklings in total.

The Vaccaro family says the ducks are always welcome back! They have plenty of bread to share.

