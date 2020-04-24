Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Town of Rotterdam employees rescue 8 ducklings from storm drain

Schenectady County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After noticing a duck lingering near a storm drain for two days, a Rotterdam family with the help of two Town of Rotterdam employees helped rescue 8 ducklings trapped underneath.

As soon as Nick and Jodi Vaccaro saw the baby ducks were need in of help, they looked for assistance.

Luckily, two Town of Rotterdam employees from the Water Department were in the right place at the right time.

Matt Lupi and Michael Colarossi immediately jumping in to rescue the baby ducks and reunite them with their mom. They were amazed to find 8 ducklings in total.

The Vaccaro family says the ducks are always welcome back! They have plenty of bread to share.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak