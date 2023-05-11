GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Glenville is partnering with Twin Bridges to host a town-wide refuse collection for local residents. From July 15 to 22, containers can be found at the Town of Glenville complex at 18 Glenridge Road.

Residents can visit the complex from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents should remain in their vehicles and follow directions from on-site personnel. The Town will verify residency.

Accepted Items Items not accepted Furniture: Sofa, Love Seats, Recliners, Tables, Chairs, Mattresses, Box Springs, Rugs/Carpets (4 feet or less, must be rolled), Patio Furniture



Fixtures: Sinks, Toilets, Cabinets, Doors, Screens



Metals: Metal Doors, Pipes (4 feet or less), Fencing, Lawn Mowers, Weed Wackers/Trimmers (no gas or oil), Automotive parts (no gas or oil), Small household repair materials & small metal sheds Appliances: Refrigerators, Freezers, Air Conditioners, or other items containing freon.



Fixtures: Glass Doors, Windows, Tubs & Hot Tubs



Miscellaneous: Riding Mowers, Televisions, Computers, Fluorescent Bulbs, Motor Oil, Tree Stumps, Logs, Yard Waste, Tires, Paints, Stains, Sealers, Household Chemicals, Aerosol Cans, Gas Cans, Propane Tanks, Decks, Boats, Wood Sheds, Loose Trash or Garbage, No Demolition Material & Electronics

Questions or concerns can be directed to Twin Bridges at (518) 267-3400, or by emailing customerservice@tbrecycling.com. Residents can also reach out to the Town of Glenville at (518) 688-1200, or visit the town website.