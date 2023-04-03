The $190K grant will help increase volunteer membership, retain new and old members, and provide advanced training.

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Congressman Paul D. Tonko announced that the Glenville Hill Fire District No. 8 is receiving a grant totaling $190,580.54. The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant will help increase volunteer membership, retain new and old members, and provide advanced training.

“We are excited to receive this federal grant award; it is a key element and essential part of allowing the District to operationalize our strategy to tap into an unsolicited pool of potential candidates for the volunteer fire service,” said Glenville Hill Fire District No. 8 Fire Commissioner and Board Vice Chairperson Armand Canestraro. “With the need for recruitment and retention of volunteers at a critical period, this funding will be paramount to our mission.”