SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors Theatre in Schenectady is set to host its first “Fandom Fest” in August. The three-day event will be a celebration of fan culture and allow guests to share the love they have for their favorite show, anime, game, or movie.

The event will feature:

James Marsters, best known as Spike in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spin-off “Angel”

Rodger Bumpass, best known for his role as Squidward Tentacles on the television series “SpongeBob SquarePants”

Keith David is famous for films such as “The Thing,” “Armageddon,” and “The Chronicles of Riddick,” as well as a voice-over actor for games like “Mortal Kombat 11,” the Mass Effect series, and the Halo series

Elden Henson was Fulton Reed in The Mighty Ducks trilogy, Foggy Nelson in “Daredevil” and Pollux in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and Part 2”

Adrienne Barbeau, best known as Broadway’s original Rizzo in “Grease,” and as Carol Traynor, the divorced daughter of Maude Findlay on the sitcom “Maude”

Debbie Rochon, best known for her work in independent horror films and counterculture films including “Model Hunger,” and “Slime City Massacre”

More speakers will be announced as the event nears. Attendees can also participate in an esports tournament, visit the pop arcade, and see pop culture memorabilia such as the 1966 Batmobile and BatCycle, Munster Koach, a life-sized Flintstone Mobile, and “Back to the Future’s” DeLorean.

The event will be from August 12 through 14. Three-day passes are on sale now with an early bird discount through May 15. The discount includes a T-shirt and a lanyard for general and student passes.

Passes are available through the Proctors Box Office, in person, via phone at (518) 346-6204, or online on the Proctors website.