SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Those looking to see The Book of Mormon at Proctors, on a budget, will have a shot at $25 seats later this month. According to a spokesperson for the venue, a ticket lottery will go live at the end of January through the ticket distribution platform Lucky Seat.

The wildly popular lottery for the Broadway production has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances. The producers of The Book of Mormon have offered lottery seats for every city on their national tour.

Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to enter the lottery. Entries for shows at Proctors will open at noon on Friday, January 27, and close Wednesday, February 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Lucky Seat will send an email to winners at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets, until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. If there are tickets left over once the purchase window closes, drawings will continue at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. until all tickets have been claimed.

Tickets are subject to availability and are limited to two per patron. They can be picked up at the Box Office at Proctors with a photo ID starting two hours before the performance time.