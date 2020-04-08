This Day in History: “Who will drop next?”

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — April 8, 1933 was the final day of the longest dance marathon ever in Schenectady history. Located on 214 Clinton Street, the Marathon Endurance Dance lasted for 58 days and 12 hours before city police shut it down on orders from the City Common Council.
Dance marathons were popular forms of entertainment in the 1920s and 1930s, but they were sometimes a source of contention. Started in February by a promoter from Syracuse, this particular marathon drew criticism from leaders of the faith community as an example of vice, and from other Schenectadians as failing to benefit the local economy.
This information comes from Marietta Carr, librarian with the Schenectady Historical Society. Find out more about Schenectady’s history of controversial dance marathons online at the Grems-Doolittle Library.
Correction: This post contained a crucial typo in the date, listing the year as 1993 instead of 1933. News10 regrets the error.
