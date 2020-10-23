This Day in History: Marie Curie visits General Electric, 1929

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On this day in history, Madame Marie Sklodowska Curie visited the General Electric plant in Schenectady.

This was Curie’s second and last visit to the U.S. Although a popular figure who many institutions desired to host, Curie limited her schedule to protect her health, and also because she was uncomfortable with public appearances.

In the image above, she posed with a group of scientists and executives from GE. She was drawn to the area because of the company’s innovative work with x-rays. At the time, local newspapers said that all of GE’s labs were available to Curie so she could experiment as she liked.

Find out more about Curie’s historic visit at the Grems-Doolittle Library blog. Marietta Carr of the Schenectady County Historical Society contributed to this post. You can also check out the new Amazon Prime show, “Radioactive,” starring Rosamund Pike as the famous scientist:

