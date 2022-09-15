SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Things of my Very Own crisis intervention center in Schenectady is asking for donations after their building was heavily damaged by flooding Tuesday. So far, team members said Professional Fire Restorations has brought in two large truckloads of water extraction equipment, and they will be removing the walls this week.

At this point, the center said its focus has shifted to raising money to cover the cost of mitigation and repairs. It is too early to tell what inventory and equipment is a total loss and what can be salvaged, but employees said incoming packages, wood furniture, desks, and toys in their reception area and interview rooms were damaged. None of it was covered by flood insurance.

Once water extraction is complete and the building dries up, the organization will need skilled labor. Drywall experts, taping experts, and those experienced in flooring will be needed first, they said.

“This is what we do at the organization: We push forward,” said Things of my Very Own on Facebook. “We push forward for those we serve and for our team as a whole. We push forward because the families that we have the PRIVILEGE of serving, are worth every ounce of our energy.”

Donations for the organization are being accepted online or by mail. Checks can be mailed to Things of my Very Own, 243-249 Green Street, Schenectady, NY 12305.