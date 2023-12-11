ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, December 16, Schalmont High School student volunteers will collect donations for the special one-day clothing drive for Things of My Very Own. The clothing drive will be held at the Dunkin’ at 1128 Duanesburg Road from 10 a.m. to noon.

Things of My Very Own is an organization that provides crisis intervention services to children who have been abused or neglected. The organization accepted a $3,000 donation from Dunkin’ at the end of November.

“We are proud that Dunkin’ has recognized the ongoing needs of children in crisis in our area,” said Things of My Very Own Founder Rayn Boncie. “More than that, our local franchisees have committed themselves to changing the world around them, one child at a time. We thank Dunkin’ and the Teixeira family for their generosity.”

Things of My Very Own is asking for new clothing for boys and girls, including from preemie to size 18. The first 50 guests to donate an article of new clothing will receive a $10 gift card.

If you would like to help but are unable to attend the clothing drive, the best way to do so is to make a donation on the organization’s website.