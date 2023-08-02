ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Local FFF (Fun, Funner, Funnest!) is adding new attractions and having a grand reopening. The entertainment center is located inside Viaport Rotterdam.

In addition to its karaoke, axe throwing, and arcade games, The Local is adding boutique roller skating, laser tag, escape rooms, and 3D black-light mini golf. Each attraction has a unique theme.

“When I acquired the space, I had a vision to make it amazing for Schenectady families,” said owner Jacki Kurtz. “I have always loved doing escape rooms to connect with my own sons and I am thankful for the business opportunity to help other families and friends experience that kind of joy.”

The Local will be announcing soft openings of the new attractions on its social media over the next few weeks. The grand reopening is set for August 18.