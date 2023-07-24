SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bunker, an indoor golf simulator and lounge, has opened in Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady. The lounge opened on Friday, July 21 with the official grand opening party set for August 4 and 5.

Located next to Rivers Casino, the 3,500-square-foot space features four golf simulator bays, interactive darts, an outdoor patio, food, drinks, and live music. According to the company, this location also has VIP patio bays with bar service.

Owners Troy Miller and Burl McCutcheon opened The Bunker’s original location in Guilderland in 2019. They decided to start the business after visiting an indoor golf facility and wanting to create a “super high-end” experience for indoor golf.

An indoor golf simulator lets you practice golf indoors in a virtually simulated environment. At The Bunker, up to eight people can play in each bay. Each person usually takes around 30 minutes for nine holes or one hour for 18.

The Bunker has five other locations in Guilderland, Clifton Park, Latham, North Greenbush, and New Hartford. The Mohawk Harbor location is open Tuesday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.