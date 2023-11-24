NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Broken Inn announced they will be hosting a community watch party of the Niskayuna Silver Warriors state semifinal football game versus the Somers Tuskers. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. on November 24.

The game will be projected on a 20 foot long inflatable screen. Refreshments such as coffee and hot chocolate will be available at the block party, and the restaurant itself will remain open, offering hot food as well as bathroom access.

A portion of Clifton Park Road between the venue and Crescent Road will be shut down at 4 p.m. on Friday in order to hold the event. Outdoor space heaters will also be set up at the block party.

The Broken Inn is located at 2209 Nott Street in Niskayuna. The event is free to attend and open to the public.