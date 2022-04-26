NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thai Thai Bistro in Niskayuna is closing on Saturday, April 30. The restaurant confirmed the closure on its Facebook page.

“We would like to take this time to thank all of you who were with us for over five years at this location in Niskayuna. It was a joy to create for you the best of Thai Cuisine,” said the Thai Thai Bistro Facebook post.

The restaurant was originally located inside the Nicholaus Building in Schenectady, which was in danger of collapsing. Thai Thai Bistro moved to the Niskayuna location in 2016.

In July 2021, the owner of Thai Thai Bistro, Piyamas Demasi, was indicted on labor trafficking and grand larceny charges. On March 12, she pleaded guilty to the charges.

Thai Thai Bistro said it intends to open a store in Saratoga Springs in 2023, but it will be an Asian grocery store that will sell both Thai food and Karma food. The store will also offer bao bun ice cream and bubble tea.