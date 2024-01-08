SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local 13-year-old is facing charges after police said a loaded gun was found in their locker at school.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, police were called to Oneida Middle School after staff found a gun. Police said a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found inside the student’s belongings while staff searched their locker.

The teen was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, all felonies.

The child’s name is not being released due to their age.