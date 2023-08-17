SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning ticket was sold at the Stewart’s Shop in Schenectady, located at 1502 Balltown Road, for the August 15 evening drawing. The ticket was worth $17,816.50.

Winning TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.7B in the 2022-2023 fiscal year to support education in New York. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem can contact the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.