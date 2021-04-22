TAKE 5 ticket worth over $29K sold in Rotterdam Junction

Schenectady County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Lottery announced Thursday morning there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the April 21 TAKE 5 drawing. The tickets were sold in Rotterdam Junction and Beacon.

The tickets were sold at:

  • JP Quick Stop on main Street in Rotterdam Junction, which sold one prize winning ticket worth $29,869.50
  • Beacon Quick Stop, Inc. on Route 2 in Beacon, which sold one prize winning ticket worth $29,869.50

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 10:30 p.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

