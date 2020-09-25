Suspect with ‘multiple warrants’ barricaded inside Schenectady house

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There was a large police presence on Brandywine Avenue in Schenectady Friday morning. Officers from multiple agencies were attempting to arrest a suspect who wass barricaded inside a residence.

Schenectady Police Department confirmed the suspect has multiple warrants out for their arrest.

An section of Brandywine Avenue around the 500 block was been closed off for several hours.

Officers have also confirmed the incident is not connected to the stabbing which took place on Albany Street early this morning.

The street reopened at around 10:15 a.m.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

