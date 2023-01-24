SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Schenectady has unveiled its new welcome center. The center is redesigned, and offers a one-stop area for students who need assistance with admissions, financial aid, and athletics and are looking to access student business offices.

“Our Admissions, Financial Aid, Athletics, and Student Business Offices have always provided exemplary service to prospective students, their families, and current students,” said Dr. Steady Moono, College President. “Now, these services are all housed in the Welcome Center in Elston Hall, making it more convenient for students to find out more about our academic programs, how to enroll, secure financial aid, and take care of their financial obligations. We have added a Welcome Desk as well, with staff members greeting students and visitors to campus. We are grateful to Schenectady County and New York State for their support of this important project, which is a key component of the College’s 10-year Facilities Master Plan.”

A ribbon cutting took place on Tuesday, including students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other college supporters. The welcome center is a redesign of the ground floor of Elston Hall and will serve as a space for student support services. Work on the redesigned Welcome Center began back in 2020.

The project, which cost $537,218, was funded by Schenectady County (50%) and New York state (50%). Gary Hughes, Majority Leader for the Schenectady County Legislature, was on hand during the ribbon cutting and explained the County’s continued support of the College.

“Schenectady County was pleased to provide funding for the College’s new Welcome Center,” he said. “We are always proud to support SUNY Schenectady in its mission to empower students as they pursue their dreams and the Welcome Center is another way in which the College makes higher education accessible to everyone.”