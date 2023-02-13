SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, SUNY Schenectady’s School of Hotel, Culinary Arts, and Tourism will welcome Tara Kitchen owner and chef Aneesa Waheed to demonstrate an adaptation of several dishes from her new cookbook, “Easy Moroccan Cooking.” Together with the college’s culinary students, Chef Waheed will prepare an appetizer, an entree, and a dessert.

Audience members will be invited to sample the cuisine and will have an opportunity to purchase copies of Chef Waheed’s cookbook. A brief question and answer session will follow the demonstration.

The event will be held in Elston Hall’s Van Curler Room, located at 78 Washington Avenue in Schenectady. It is scheduled for noon and should last about two hours, organizers said.

The demonstration is free and open to the public. No advance registration is required.