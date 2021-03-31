SUNY Schenectady to host COVID vaccine events

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County will hold three COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine events at SUNY Schenectady. They will be happening on April 6, 8, and 9.

Appointments are available online at the Schenectady County website and the county says there are 550 appointments are available each day.

Individuals who receive a vaccine at the event will be signed up during their appointment for their second dose at SUNY Schenectady 21 days later.

Eligible residents who need help scheduling an appointment can call (518) 299-0518 or visit a

participating Schenectady County Public Library branches for assistance.