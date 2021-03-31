SUNY Schenectady to host COVID vaccine events

Schenectady County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SUNY Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County will hold three COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine events at SUNY Schenectady. They will be happening on April 6, 8, and 9.

Appointments are available online at the Schenectady County website and the county says there are 550 appointments are available each day.

Individuals who receive a vaccine at the event will be signed up during their appointment for their second dose at SUNY Schenectady 21 days later.

Eligible residents who need help scheduling an appointment can call (518) 299-0518 or visit a
participating Schenectady County Public Library branches for assistance.

  • Hon. Karen B. Johnson Branch (Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • Bornt Branch (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.)
  • Mont Pleasant Branch (Tuesdays and Thursdays 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire