SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Schenectady County Community College (SUNY Schenectady) will be launching “classrooms on wheels,” two mobile units that will bring education and training in manufacturing and healthcare directly to students and local employers. The college received funding from SUNY in 2021 to secure the two mobile units, and National Grid is the first industry partner to provide funding for the program with a donation of $25,000.

“Our new mobile classrooms are an exciting avenue for us to bring healthcare and manufacturing education and training wherever it’s needed in our community,” said Dr. Steady Moono, College President. “Already, we provide customized training for local employers and now, we can take that a step further by providing focused training on site for students and employers in the Capital Region. We are extremely grateful to National Grid for investing in SUNY Schenectady by funding the advanced manufacturing mobile unit.”

Both units will have “state-of-the-art” classrooms which will seat 12 students, and will be self-powered, climate controlled, and Wi-Fi enabled. The mobile classrooms, trucks, and equipment will be parked in a garage on the SUNY Schenectady campus. The college plans to begin using the units in Spring 2023. SUNY Schenectady has also initiated a funding campaign to develop support for the operational expenses of both units.