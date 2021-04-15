SUNY Schenectady student receives award for excellence in military service

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras honored 135 students from across the state on Wednesday as recipients of the 2021 Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence (CASE). This year’s CASE ceremony introduced four new award categories: Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion; Military Service; Overcoming the Odds; and Special Service.

For each new award category, one student was honored, including Joseph Clark, a student at SUNY Schenectady County Community College, who received recognition for military service.

Hosted virtually, SUNY students, their families and friends, campus leadership, and faculty and staff congratulate this year’s awardees. A complete listing of student recipients is available on the SUNY website.

“Our students have sacrificed so much over the last 13 months. Now more than ever, it is imperative that we mark the milestones and celebrate the brilliance, vision, resilience, and community stewardship of SUNY’s best and brightest,” said Chancellor Malatras.

Joseph Clark entered the U.S. Army MP School following high school graduation. His military background includes multiple deployments (Operation Just Cause in 1989 and Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm from August 1990 to March 1991). He has volunteered to tutor fellow student veterans and other students, has presented on his experience with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in conjunction with VA Medical Center clinicians, and is an officer of the Student Veteran’s Organization. Joe is attending SUNY Schenectady through vocational rehabilitation due to a recurring service-connected injury.

SUNY Schenectady County Community College President Steady Moono said, “We are extremely proud of Joe, and just as we are grateful to him for his service to this country, we are also proud of the many ways in which he has contributed to our College community while he has been a student at SUNY Schenectady. He has assisted and inspired fellow student veterans while working in our Veterans Resource Office and as President of the Student Veterans Organization. We congratulate Joe on being the recipient this first-ever SUNY award.”

Each year, SUNY campus presidents establish a selection committee, which reviews the accomplishments of exemplary students. Nominees are then forwarded to the Chancellor’s Office for a second round of review. Finalists are then recommended to the Chancellor to become recipients of the award.