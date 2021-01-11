SUNY Schenectady partners with Duanesburg CSD on Early College Program

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students at Duanesburg Jr./Sr. High School can get a jumpstart on their college education through a new partnership with SUNY Schenectady. The college has expanded its offerings so that students can earn associate’s degrees while still in high school or within a year of graduating so high school seniors can graduate with their associate’s degree already in hand.

SUNY Schenectady will launch the new Early College program with Duanesburg Jr./Sr. High School in Fall 2021. It will give students the opportunity to earn between 48 and 60 credits toward an associate’s degree through courses in English, history, math, and sociology, among others. Courses are intended for all students, regardless of their GPA or academic goals.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer an avenue for high school students to begin their journey into higher education,” said Dr. Steady Moono, President of SUNY Schenectady. “This partnership gives them access to begin pursuing their goals for the future as they earn their associate’s degrees while still in high school or within a year of graduating.”

“This program helps expose our students to the rigor of college-level coursework and helps them start building a relationship with SUNY Schenectady to prepare them for life after high school,” said Dr. James Niedermeier, Superintendent of Schools for the Duanesburg Central School District. “The courses are also among our most engaging courses and every student in our schools needs the opportunity and encouragement to access them. There is no reason that all of our students can’t graduate with college credit under their belts.”

Students in this program qualify for financial assistance in the form of full-tuition waivers or full scholarships, from the SUNY Schenectady Foundation. Current students enrolled in the College in the High School program pay a reduced-rate tuition to earn college credits. Information regarding the College in the High School program can be found at www.sunysccc.edu/chs.

Students who are interested in learning more about DCS+1 should contact their high school counselor.