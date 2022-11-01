SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Schenectady has introduced four new microcredentials that will begin starting the Spring 2023 semester. The SUNY website defines microcredentials as “short, focused credentials designed to provide in-demand skills, know-how, and experience.”

The four microcredentials being introduced to the campus will be in the fields of behavioral health, child development, fundamentals of baking and confections, and global business and transportation. Stackable microcredentials can offer a pathway to a certificate or full degree at any point.

“Microcredentials are an excellent way for individuals to learn in-demand skills, explore different career paths, level up in their current positions, add in-demand skills to their resumes, and earn credits toward a degree and certificate,” Dr. Steady Moono, President of SUNY Schenectady explained. “We are looking forward to kicking off the Spring Semester with microcredentials as part of our academic offerings and working with students and businesses who need these flexible training opportunities.”