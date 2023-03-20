SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Schenectady and Ellis Hospital have partnered on a new employment program. It offers opportunities for qualified graduates, who are interested in entering the healthcare field.

The program establishes a pipeline for students to further their education in nursing at the Belanger School of Nursing at Ellis and develops paths to employment at the hospital. Participating students will have the opportunity to participate in co-op learning initiatives and/or internships through Ellis Medicine.

Officials said similar programs can help alleviate the state’s healthcare worker shortage.

“We are setting students and graduates up for success and filling a need for qualified healthcare professionals in the community at the same time,” Dr. Steady Moono, President of SUNY Schenectady, said in-part. “Ellis Medicine is known for excellent care, compassion, and a commitment to serving patients and their families. SUNY Schenectady is proud to collaborate with them on this new program.”