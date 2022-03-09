SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – College leaders from SUNY Schenectady held an assembly at Schenectady High School Tuesday announcing that all members of the class of 2022 are being granted early admission to the college in the fall. Around 400 students were given acceptance letters to SUNY Schenectady so that they can begin planning for college entry.

The acceptance comes as part of “The Schenectady Promise”, which serves to ensure that every student has the opportunity to attend college including those who might not otherwise be considered. This bridges the college opportunity gap for underserved students and opens doors for scholars to achieve college and career success.

Along with an acceptance letter, Laura Sprague, Director of Admissions at SUNY Schenectady, gave each student information on choosing a course of study and showed how the college supports students upon enrollment. “The Schenectady Promise shifts the focus away from how to submit an application and instead allows us to talk to students about the variety of programs, student support services, and career exploration opportunities available at the college. We’re promising a seat and support to the students – we hope to inspire personal success for all in our community,” said Sprague.

Executive Principal of Schenectady High School Christopher Chank said his school values its long-standing relationship with SUNY Schenectady and recognizes it is a valuable resource for students and families. The class of 2022 had a very abnormal journey throughout high school amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and Chank went on to say he is very proud of the class and excited they are all being offered this wonderful opportunity.