SUNY Schenectady admits all seniors from Duanesburg HS

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The college admissions process can be stressful for students, but more than 50 seniors from Duanesburg High School know they will have at least one option for furthering their education.

SUNY Schenectady admitted all seniors from Duanesburg Junior-senior High School on Wednesday. SUNY officials said the purpose of the instant college admission events is to make college accessible to all students regardless of their socioeconomic status.

“This is really an exciting day,” SUNY Schenectady Pres. Steady Moono said. “It’s one of those commitments that, as a college, we have made to make sure that students in our communities are able to access higher ed, and we are removing all the barriers.”

Students who decide to go to SUNY Schenectady will be paired with an advisor and success coach to help them with the admission and financial aid process.