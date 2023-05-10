SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Legislature announced the return of SummerNight, the Capital Region’s biggest summer block party. This year, SummerNight will be held on Friday, July 14, from 5 to 10 p.m. in Downtown Schenectady.

“Come experience the energy and excitement of our vibrant community, with live music, delicious food, and fun activities for all ages,” said Schenectady County Legislator Cathy Gatta, Chair of the Tourism, Arts & Special Events Committee. “Whether you’re a longtime resident or visiting for the first time, we invite you to be part of this celebration of summer and community! Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.”

The event is free and open to the public. There will be live music and entertainment on State Street and Jay Street, giant sand sculptures created live on State Street, and fireworks. The Kidzone will have activities like face painting, games, and a rock wall.