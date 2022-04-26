SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The summer music lineup has been announced for “Jazz on Jay” in Schenectady. Every Thursday, a free jazz performance is set to take place on the corner of Jay Street and State Street from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Lineup

  • June 9: Colleen Pratt and Friends (in conjunction with Downtown Schenectady ArtsWeek)
  • June 16: Arch Stanton Quartet
  • June 23: Wize Guyz
  • June 30: Music by McIntosh
  • July 7: Keith Pray’s Ortet
  • July 14: Kevin Carey Group
  • July 21: The Dylan Canterbury Quintet
  • July 28: Kaitlyn Fay Quartet
  • August 4: Art D’echo Trio featuring Joshua Nelson
  • August 11: Chris Pasin’s Ornettiquette
  • August 18: GNP
  • August 25: Curley Lamb Nu-Soul-Jaz Quartet featuring Ria Curley and Chuck Lamb
  • September 1: Pete Bellino Trio

The performances will go on rain or shine. The rain location is inside Proctors Theatre’s Robb Alley.