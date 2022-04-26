SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The summer music lineup has been announced for “Jazz on Jay” in Schenectady. Every Thursday, a free jazz performance is set to take place on the corner of Jay Street and State Street from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Lineup

June 9: Colleen Pratt and Friends (in conjunction with Downtown Schenectady ArtsWeek)

June 16: Arch Stanton Quartet

June 23: Wize Guyz

June 30: Music by McIntosh

July 7: Keith Pray’s Ortet

July 14: Kevin Carey Group

July 21: The Dylan Canterbury Quintet

July 28: Kaitlyn Fay Quartet

August 4: Art D’echo Trio featuring Joshua Nelson

August 11: Chris Pasin’s Ornettiquette

August 18: GNP

August 25: Curley Lamb Nu-Soul-Jaz Quartet featuring Ria Curley and Chuck Lamb

September 1: Pete Bellino Trio

The performances will go on rain or shine. The rain location is inside Proctors Theatre’s Robb Alley.