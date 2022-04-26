SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The summer music lineup has been announced for “Jazz on Jay” in Schenectady. Every Thursday, a free jazz performance is set to take place on the corner of Jay Street and State Street from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Lineup
- June 9: Colleen Pratt and Friends (in conjunction with Downtown Schenectady ArtsWeek)
- June 16: Arch Stanton Quartet
- June 23: Wize Guyz
- June 30: Music by McIntosh
- July 7: Keith Pray’s Ortet
- July 14: Kevin Carey Group
- July 21: The Dylan Canterbury Quintet
- July 28: Kaitlyn Fay Quartet
- August 4: Art D’echo Trio featuring Joshua Nelson
- August 11: Chris Pasin’s Ornettiquette
- August 18: GNP
- August 25: Curley Lamb Nu-Soul-Jaz Quartet featuring Ria Curley and Chuck Lamb
- September 1: Pete Bellino Trio
The performances will go on rain or shine. The rain location is inside Proctors Theatre’s Robb Alley.