Students, parents discuss issues with Schenectady CSD

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students and parents were at Schenectady High School Wednesday night to voice their concerns over lack of communication.

Students said administrators are not being transparent with them about changes happening at the school. They said they are frustrated with the longer class times that were recently implemented to keep kids out of the hallways.

Administrators put this in place to curb violence and better monitor behavior at the school.

“There is some positive stuff that happens in our school that isn’t really shown, and it’s not really fair to us as students,” student Marina Tchako said. “We are left with a lot of negativity.”

Students held a walk out earlier in the week to protest the longer class times and are hoping their actions will get their point across to administrators.