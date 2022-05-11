SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – StreetSoldiers Schenectady said Tuesday that they are in search of gently used, reusable shopping bags. The bags help donation recipients who do not own carts with getting their items home.

Donations can be dropped off all week at the new drop point for pantry and hygiene items, in the donation shed at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) of Schenectady. The JCC is located at 2565 Balltown Road, in Schenectady, and the donations shed is located at the back of the main building near the big playground.

The right side of the shed is for StreetSoldiers donations and is marked with a banner that the JCC made. The window, to the left of the banner, is for the JCC’s bottle drive. Please do not put donations to StreetSoldiers in the window.

Donations can also be dropped off in the parking lot of the Zion Lutheran Church, located at 153 Nott Terrace in Schenectady. The lot is only open when volunteers are on-site, however, from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sundays. The shed at the JCC is open anytime.