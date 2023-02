SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — StreetSoldiers Schenectady is in need of gently used and new boots and sneakers. According to the volunteer organization, many patrons have asked for help with boots and sneakers.

Donations can be dropped off in the parking lot of the Zion Lutheran Church at 153 Nott Terrace on Sundays between 3 and 4 p.m. All new and gently used winter boots, work boots, hiking boots, rain boots, and sneakers in all sizes from toddler to adult are accepted.