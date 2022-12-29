SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Street Soldiers of Schenectady provided a plethora of warm clothing and food donations on Christmas day. Volunteers and donors took the time to come together and help those in need have a “merrier” Christmas than expected.

New toys were shared with kids in line. American Girl dolls bundled with clothing and accessories were donated by Daija’s Doll, a nonprofit organization in Schenectady that restores and rehomes American Girl dolls for children in need.

A table with gently used books for winter reading was set up. A pet food pantry was also stocked, and donations from Projectella, a community organization, also provided cat litter for those in need for their feline friends.

Many donors also took the time to prepare meals and sandwiches. The Korean Presbyterian Church of Albany made sandwiches, and a car full of donations with pantry items helped fill the table for those looking for food. Three packs of newly donated thermal socks and gently used sneakers were donated as well.