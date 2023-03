Once all of the neighborhoods are cleared of storm debris, crews will begin working on County and State roads.

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Clifton Park Highway Department has made a lot of progress in the storm debris cleanup that began on Monday. As of Tuesday morning, areas north and south of Route 146 had been cleaned up.

The cleaning will continue through the end of the week. Once all of the neighborhoods are completed, crews will begin working on County and State roads. Updates can be found on the town’s website.