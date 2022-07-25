SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Storied Coffee is closing its Schenectady store. The cafe, located at 1671 Union Street, will close on Saturday, July 30.

“There is never an easy way to say it, but we have reached the difficult decision to cease our Union Street efforts and focus singly on operations from our Scotia store,” said the cafe in a Facebook post.

The owners said the closure is due to sustainability and needing to shift focus to their other store. Storied’s other location is at 143 Mohawk Avenue in Scotia. The Schenectady store is located inside b.inspired, a home and garden shop.

“We’ve been blessed to provide a neighborhood space for the last year and a half in partnership with our friend Anne, who will remain right here with her wonderful store, and we’re incredibly grateful for your patronage and for sharing our vision for a unique retail/cafe space on Union Street,” said the owners of Storied Coffee.

The owners said the cafe area will remain intact. The space will be available for someone to move in and be in partnership with b.inspired.

“We look forward to providing for even more memorable experiences with our team in Scotia and through markets and pop-up events. We hope to expand Scotia hours following this transition to continue being as accommodating as possible,” said the owners.

Storied Coffee serves food, coffee, and milk teas. You can view the menu on the cafe’s website.