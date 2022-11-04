ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Aug. 25, at about 11:30 p.m., State Troopers were sent to a one-car crash on I-890 in Rotterdam. When they arrived, the man who was driving the car was gone, police said.

While searching the car after the crash, troopers allegedly found several credit cards that had been reported stolen. The cards were in a wallet, which officers used to identify Bryan C. Gaudio, 40, of Rotterdam.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Gaudio was arrested on a warrant for two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree. He was processed and brought to Schenectady County Correctional Facility, where he awaits arraignment.