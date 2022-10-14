SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops is opening a new location at 1010 McClellan Street in Schenectady. The store officially opens on October 20, but a grand opening ribbon cutting will be held on October 28 at 10 a.m.

On the day of the ribbon cutting, there will be all-day specials including 99-cent single scoop ice cream cones, 99-cent hot coffee and tea, 99-cent Stewart’s sodas and refreshers, 99-cent hot dogs, $2 off any whole 16” pizza, and 10 cents off all gas. Stewart’s will also be making a $2,000 donation to Schenectady High School.

This is Stewart’s 24th shop in Schenectady County. The shop will be open from 4:30 a.m. to midnight every day.