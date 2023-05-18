SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops has unveiled its newly rebuilt store at 204 Mohawk Avenue in Scotia. The shop officially opened on May 17.

The new store was built right new to the old one, but construction was paused due to delays in the approval process. Due to space issues, the old shop had to close for eight days before it was demolished.

The new shop is now open, but without any gas pumps. Stewart’s said they are starting construction on the expanded gas pumps and they should be ready and open in mid-June.

Stewart’s said the new shop is larger, so there are more to-go food options including chili, mac and cheese, soups, meatballs and pizza. The site also includes expanded parking, grocery selection, beer cave, and the gas pumps will have diesel.

Stewart’s will soon be holding a grand opening celebration for the new store. The project is part of its $50 million construction investment for this year. Stewart’s plans eight rebuilds and nine new shops for 2023.