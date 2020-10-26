‘Step To Vote’: Schenectady students create video to inspire people to vote

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students at Schenectady High School are “stepping” it up for the 2020 Election. In a recently released video campaign, 33 students are dancing to spread the word about voting.

The video from Schenectady High School’s Dance Department showcases students from grades 9 to 12. It was born at the beginning of the year thanks to SHS dance teachers Sheila Los, Daniella Cipriano, and Eric Hatch.

SHS teachers and students have been taking Step lessons that were created for the SPAC Learning Library in partnership with Maxine Lyle, founder of Soul Steps. The steps used in the video were inspired by the choreography created by Lyle in her video lessons.

The goal of the video is to inspire young, eligible voters in Schenectady and beyond to make their voices heard on Election Day.

They also hoped the project would motivate student performers at the beginning of their school year as they were faced with the challenges that accompany virtual learning, including the inability to practice and perform their art in front of each other, their families, and the community.

